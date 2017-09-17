Tyler Duncan tops Web.com Tour Finals event in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Tyler Duncan shot a 3-under 68 to increase his lead to two strokes Saturday in the Albertsons Boise Open, the second of four Web.com Tour Finals events that will determine 25 PGA Tour cards.

Duncan had four back-nine birdies at Hillcrest Country Club after playing the front nine in 1 over with two bogeys. He had a 15-under 198 total.

Jonathan Randolph was second after a 66. Alex Cejka was 12 under after a 70, and Taylor Moore (71) and Ted Potter Jr. (70) were 11 under.

Peter Uihlein, the first-round leader after winning the series opener two weeks ago in Columbus, Ohio, was tied for 10th at 9 under after a 68. He opened with a 62, and had a 74 on Friday.

The series features the top 75 players – Potter was 14th, Duncan 31st, and Moore 38th – from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 – Cejka was 149th, and Randolph 160th – in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings, along with Uihlein and other non-members with enough money to have placed in the top 200 in the FedEx Cup had they been eligible.

Potter and the other top-25 finishers on the Web.com regular-season money list have earned PGA Tour cards. They are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals.

Six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan was tied for 39th at 6 under after a 70. He tied for 13th in Columbus after finishing 182nd in the FedEx Cup standings.