SI Swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach seen on golf course with Aaron Rodgers

Most Beautiful Women in Golf alum and SI Swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach was recently spotted on a golf course in Los Angeles with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to a report in the New York Post, Rohrbach and Rodgers were seen together at Westchester Golf Course in California. Rodgers broke up with his longtime girlfriend Olivia Munn a few weeks ago.

Rohrbach played golf in college at Georgetown University. She stars in the upcoming Baywatch movie, which comes out on May 25.

