Rain postpones final round of Web.com Tour Championship

FILE - In this July 3, 2015, file photo, Jonathan Byrd tees off form on the 13th hole during the second round of the Greenbrier Classic golf tournament at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. With nothing but past champion status that would offer him limited starts, his best option to regain a full PGA Tour card was to spend a year on the Web.com Tour. That can be a tough pill for someone who had never come close to losing his PGA Tour card before the injury. (AP Photo/Chris Tilley, File)

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. (AP) Heavy rain Sunday postponed the final round of the Web.com Tour Championship at Atlantic Beach Country Club until Monday.

Five-time PGA Tour winner Jonathan Byrd shot a 7-under 64 on Saturday in rainy, windy conditions to take the lead in the last of the four Web.com Tour Finals events that determine 25 PGA Tour cards.

Needing a high finish to regain his PGA Tour card, Byrd had a 20-under 193 total for a two-stroke lead over Sam Saunders. Byrd entered the week 66th in the race for 25 cards with $5,480. The winner will get $180,000.