Rain postpones final round of Web.com Tour Championship
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. (AP) Heavy rain Sunday postponed the final round of the Web.com Tour Championship at Atlantic Beach Country Club until Monday.
Five-time PGA Tour winner Jonathan Byrd shot a 7-under 64 on Saturday in rainy, windy conditions to take the lead in the last of the four Web.com Tour Finals events that determine 25 PGA Tour cards.
Needing a high finish to regain his PGA Tour card, Byrd had a 20-under 193 total for a two-stroke lead over Sam Saunders. Byrd entered the week 66th in the race for 25 cards with $5,480. The winner will get $180,000.
