Presidents Cup at a glance

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) A brief look at Sunday in the Presidents Cup at Liberty National:

RESULT: United States 19, International 11.

SINGLES: International 7 1/2, United States 4 1/2.

SERIES: The Americans won for the seventh straight time to lead 10-1-1.

TROPHY: President Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to present the trophy.

WINLESS: Nick Price became the first captain to lose three times.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Hideki Matsuyama made eight birdies and an eagle, and he still had to go 17 holes to beat Justin Thomas.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Matt Kuchar drove to 2 feet for eagle on No. 12.

KEY STATISTIC: Phil Mickelson set records this week for victories overall (25), in fourballs (10) and in foursomes (12).

NOTEWORTHY: This was the largest margin of victory since the Americans won by eight points in 2000.

QUOTEWORTHY: ”They’re an overpowering team that played some phenomenal golf. It was tough to watch, especially being on the receiving end.” – Price.

NEXT TIME: Royal Melbourne on Dec. 12-15 in 2019.