Presidents Cup at a glance

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) A brief look at the opening session Thursday of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National:

LEADING: United States 3 1/2, International 1 1/2.

FORMAT: The Americans have gone 12 consecutive foursomes sessions without losing in the Presidents Cup.

STAR POWER: The Presidents Cup for the first time had three U.S. presidents attend the matches – Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar played bogey-free in 20 mph gusts for a 1-up victory over Adam Scott and Jhonattan Vegas.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Rickie Fowler holed a 70-foot pitch on the third hole to square the match. He and Justin Thomas went on to a 6-and-4 victory over Hideki Matsuyama and Charl Schwartzel.

STREAKING: Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen are 5-0 as a team in the Presidents Cup. Oosthuizen is unbeaten in his last seven matches.

NOTEWORTHY: Marc Leishman played with Jason Day, his sixth partner in his last six Presidents Cup matches.

QUOTEWORTHY: ”Listen, we’re a half-point better than last time, to that’s a big up for us.” – Branden Grace. The International team trailed 4-1 after the opening session two years ago.

KEY STATISTIC: The Americans have won the opening session six straight times in the Presidents Cup.

FRIDAY: Five matches of fourballs.

TELEVISION: Friday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Golf Channel.