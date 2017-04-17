PGA Tour golfer earns $1.17 million, celebrates by going to Taco Bell

PGA Tour rookie Wesley Bryan picked up his first career win in his home state of South Carolina on Sunday, edging Luke Donald by a stroke to win the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. Bryan, who now has four top-10 finishes this year, earned a first-place prize of $1,170,000 to bring his season total to $1,990,194.

So how did Bryan celebrate? With a visit to Taco Bell, of course, still wearing his winner’s jacket.

It’s a tradition for Bryan to go to Taco Bell after a victory. Here he is a year ago with his brother George after winning the Web.com Tour’s El Bosque Mexico Championship.