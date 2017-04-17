PGA Tour golfer earns $1.17 million, celebrates by going to Taco Bell

Nick Schwartz

PGA Tour rookie Wesley Bryan picked up his first career win in his home state of South Carolina on Sunday, edging Luke Donald by a stroke to win the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. Bryan, who now has four top-10 finishes this year, earned a first-place prize of $1,170,000 to bring his season total to $1,990,194.

So how did Bryan celebrate? With a visit to Taco Bell, of course, still wearing his winner’s jacket.

It’s a tradition for Bryan to go to Taco Bell after a victory. Here he is a year ago with his brother George after winning the Web.com Tour’s El Bosque Mexico Championship.

 