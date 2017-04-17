PGA Tour golfer earns $1.17 million, celebrates by going to Taco Bell
PGA Tour rookie Wesley Bryan picked up his first career win in his home state of South Carolina on Sunday, edging Luke Donald by a stroke to win the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. Bryan, who now has four top-10 finishes this year, earned a first-place prize of $1,170,000 to bring his season total to $1,990,194.
So how did Bryan celebrate? With a visit to Taco Bell, of course, still wearing his winner’s jacket.
Celebration dinner!! @tacobell pic.twitter.com/uu40UNtSvF
— Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) April 17, 2017
It’s a tradition for Bryan to go to Taco Bell after a victory. Here he is a year ago with his brother George after winning the Web.com Tour’s El Bosque Mexico Championship.
A tradition unlike any other…celebratory @tacobell 😜💪🏻🏆!! #livemas pic.twitter.com/SE1FeIDXov
— Bryan Bros Golf (@bryanbrosgolf) April 25, 2016