PGA Champion Jimmy Walker found out he had been unknowingly suffering from Lyme disease

Jimmy Walker received some unsettling news regarding his health earlier this month prior to The Masters – and still managed to finish inside the top-20. Ahead of the Valero Texas Open this week, Walker revealed to the media that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, and found out one day before his first round at Augusta National.

Walker, who has played in 12 PGA Tour events this season, said in his press conference that he’s felt fatigued since last Thanksgiving, and isn’t sure how long he’s had the disease.

Via PGA.com:

“My health is OK, I’ve just been very tired and fatigued. I’ve had no strength and it comes and goes in waves. It just hasn’t been real fun. I actually tested positive for Lyme disease. I found that out the Wednesday of Augusta. We’ve been talking to a lot of doctors and I think that was more of what was going on as opposed to the mono.

…. I think I’ve had it for a little while now. I haven’t felt real good since Thanksgiving. I’m holding strong to that, but how long I’ve had it? I don’t know. But I know I haven’t felt great since about then. I’ve been talking to doctors and trying to figure out the course of action to take and get on some meds to get it going in the right direction.”

Walker will still play in the Valero Texas Open, a tournament he won in 2016. His wife, Erin Walker, called out some fans on Twitter who made light of Walker’s illness.

As my husband said in his @valerotxopen presser he is battling newly diagnosed Lymes. Proud of him for battling so hard during this. — Erin Walker (@tourwifetravels) April 19, 2017