Lexi Thompson lost LPGA major after TV viewer’s email led to 4-stroke penalty
Lexi Thompson lost the ANA Inspiration, the first major of the LPGA season, after a TV viewer’s email led to a four-stroke penalty for the young star.
LPGA officials docked Thompson, who was leading by 3 with six holes to play at the time, after reviewing play on the 17th hole from Saturday’s round and ruling she had slightly misplaced a marked ball.
Video of @Lexi's apparent rules infraction yesterday. #ANAinspiration. pic.twitter.com/kl4CQefdY9
— GOLF.com (@golf_com) April 3, 2017
She was docked two strokes for the infraction and two more for signing an incorrect scorecard.
Amazingly, she gathered herself enough to hit three clutch birdies and force a playoff with So Yeon Ryu, but failed to capitalize on the extra hole.
Thompson was miffed when LPGA official Sue Witters informed her of the penalty, first asking “Is this a joke?” and then telling Witters “This is ridiculous” after learning it was not a joke.
Some golfers, Tiger Woods among them, suggested the only joke was letting viewers police the sport from their couches.
Viewers at home should not be officials wearing stripes. Let's go @Lexi, win this thing anyway.
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2017
Whatever number this is that people can call in, it needs to go away. Hoping it doesn't cost @Lexi! https://t.co/wtKkU9pg2o
— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 3, 2017
Nothing is easy! How can this seriously happen. I understand rules but a viewer CANNOT get in the way of this. Comeon @Lexi #poorgirl #major
— Holly P Clyburn (@HPClyburn) April 3, 2017
That was heartbreaking for @Lexi Thompson…I'm at a loss for the stupidity of golf protocol…random couch dweller can email in #absurd
— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) April 3, 2017
Lexi 4-shot penalty. Golf black eye. Excessive punishment doesn't fit crime. Jail time for 6 miles over speed limit. Shame #LexiThompson
— Jeff Rude (@JeffRudeGolf) April 3, 2017
Absurd. Why does golf allow TV viewers as defacto replay officials? No other sport does. https://t.co/TIOlAzXNjW
— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 3, 2017
And the LPGA’s response:
Our statement regarding Lexi Thompson penalty. pic.twitter.com/bQrlIFrebQ
— LPGA (@LPGA) April 3, 2017