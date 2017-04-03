Lexi Thompson lost LPGA major after TV viewer’s email led to 4-stroke penalty

Lexi Thompson lost the ANA Inspiration, the first major of the LPGA season, after a TV viewer’s email led to a four-stroke penalty for the young star.

LPGA officials docked Thompson, who was leading by 3 with six holes to play at the time, after reviewing play on the 17th hole from Saturday’s round and ruling she had slightly misplaced a marked ball.

She was docked two strokes for the infraction and two more for signing an incorrect scorecard.

Amazingly, she gathered herself enough to hit three clutch birdies and force a playoff with So Yeon Ryu, but failed to capitalize on the extra hole.

Thompson was miffed when LPGA official Sue Witters informed her of the penalty, first asking “Is this a joke?” and then telling Witters “This is ridiculous” after learning it was not a joke.

Some golfers, Tiger Woods among them, suggested the only joke was letting viewers police the sport from their couches.

Viewers at home should not be officials wearing stripes. Let's go @Lexi, win this thing anyway. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2017

Whatever number this is that people can call in, it needs to go away. Hoping it doesn't cost @Lexi! https://t.co/wtKkU9pg2o — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 3, 2017

Nothing is easy! How can this seriously happen. I understand rules but a viewer CANNOT get in the way of this. Comeon @Lexi #poorgirl #major — Holly P Clyburn (@HPClyburn) April 3, 2017

That was heartbreaking for @Lexi Thompson…I'm at a loss for the stupidity of golf protocol…random couch dweller can email in #absurd — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) April 3, 2017

Lexi 4-shot penalty. Golf black eye. Excessive punishment doesn't fit crime. Jail time for 6 miles over speed limit. Shame #LexiThompson — Jeff Rude (@JeffRudeGolf) April 3, 2017

Absurd. Why does golf allow TV viewers as defacto replay officials? No other sport does. https://t.co/TIOlAzXNjW — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 3, 2017

And the LPGA’s response: