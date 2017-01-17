Justin Thomas celebrates back-to-back wins with a new car

23-year-old Justin Thomas had a phenomenal few weeks in Hawaii to start 2017 on the PGA Tour, torching the field to win back-to-back events at Kapalua and Waialae take home a combined $2.3 million in prize money.

Thomas, who has now won three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour dating back to the CIMB Classic in Malaysia in October, followed up his duel with Hideki Matsuyama with a round of 59 to build a huge lead, and he took home a wire-to-wire win at the Sony Open with a cumulative score of 253, a new PGA record.

With plenty of money in the bank already this season, Thomas got himself a new Range Rover.