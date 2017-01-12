Justin Thomas becomes youngest player to shoot 59 on PGA Tour

Four days ago at Kapalua, 23-year-old Justin Thomas became the first player to win two PGA Tour tournaments this season, holding off Hideki Matsuyama in a thrilling finish.

On Thursday, Thomas torched the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, carding seven birdies, two eagles and one bogey to record an 11-under par round of 59 and become just the seventh player to shoot 59 in Tour history.

Thomas – playing in a group with his close friend Jordan Spieth – started his round with an eagle on the 10th hole, but bogeyed the 11th. From there, he was unstoppable.

After carding a birdie at the par-5 18th, Thomas sat at 6-under for the round with just one par-5 left to play. He proceeded to make three birdies in his next four holes, and ended his round with a spectacular eagle.

An eagle … for 59 … BANG! What a show from @JustinThomas34!! pic.twitter.com/X6aRKX08la — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 12, 2017

Thomas heads into the second round with a five-shot lead on the field, as four other players carded 64s.