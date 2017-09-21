Europe appoints Matthew as captain for 2019 Solheim Cup

LONDON (AP) Catriona Matthew has been appointed as captain of Europe for the 2019 Solheim Cup, which will be staged in her native country of Scotland.

The decision was announced on Thursday.

The 48-year-old Matthew made her ninth Solheim Cup appearance as a player in Europe’s 16 1/2-11 1/2 loss to the United States in Iowa last month. She has won 22 points in her career, leaving her third on Europe’s all-time list.

Matthew takes over from Annika Sorenstam, for whom she was a vice-captain this year before being called up as a late injury replacement.

The 2019 Solheim Cup will take place on the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles.