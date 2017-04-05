Dustin Johnson’s Masters in question after fall down stairs

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson came to Augusta National Golf Club looking unbeatable, but the favorite to capture the green jacket by Sunday suffered a freak injury at his rental home on the eve of the first round. Johnson’s agent said in a statement that Johnson is hopeful to play.

Via Golf Digest:

“At roughly 3:00 pm today, Dustin took a serious fall on a staircase in his Augusta rental home,” the statement read. “He landed very hard on his lower back and is now resting, although quite uncomfortably. He has been advised to remain immobile and begin a regimen of anti-inflammatory medication and icing, with the hope of being able to play tomorrow.”

Johnson has won each of his last three starts on the PGA Tour, including back-to-back WGC events. He was listed as an 11/2 favorite in Vegas to win, ahead of Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy.