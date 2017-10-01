Brooke Henderson leads NZ Open as rain disrupts final round

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) Brooke Henderson took a giant stride toward her sixth LPGA Tour title on Sunday but will have to continue the chase Monday after rain, lightning and dangerous winds disrupted the final round of the New Zealand Open.

Managing only six holes Sunday, the 20-year-old Canadian leads the tournament by four shots at 17-under from overnight leader Belen Mozo of Spain and American Brittany Lincicome who continued her steady rise up the leaderboard.

Play was repeatedly suspended Sunday because of adverse weather conditions and finally called for the day at 5.30pm when a violent squall brought heavy rain and winds which sent advertising hoardings flying across greens.

Tour officials ruled the tournament would remain 72 holes and players will return to the Windross Farm course Monday to complete their final rounds.