Brian Harman holes incredible 28-foot putt to win Wells Fargo Championship

Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez sat in the clubhouse hoping to take part in a playoff to decide the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina Sunday, but Brian Harman vaulted up the leaderboard late with a spectacular final two birdies on 17 and 18 to win his second career PGA Tour event.

Johnson returned to the course for the first time since his bizarre injury in Augusta, and while the world No. 1 admitted he felt rusty over his first two rounds in Wilmington, he set the mark in the clubhouse at 9-under par for the tournament – capped by a birdie on the 72nd hole.

Just a few moments later, Pat Perez missed an eagle putt that would have given him the solo lead, but joined Johnson in the clubhouse at 9-under with a birdie.

Harman, however, robbed the duo of a potential playoff with a birdie at the 17th, followed by a tournament-winning 28-foot bomb to jump to 10-under par.