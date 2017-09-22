Bertasio leads Portugal Masters after 2nd round

Nino Bertasio of Italy watches his shot on the fourth tee during the first round of the men's golf event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) Nino Bertasio led the Portugal Masters after shooting a second consecutive round of 6-under-par 65 on Friday.

The Italian golfer will enter the third round with a one-shot lead over Marc Warren of Scotland (64) and Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark (65).

Bertasio hit six birdies on a blemish-free day at Victoria Golf Course.

”I’m feeling good,” Bertasio said. ”I had a bogey-free round and it was very easy golf. I just missed one green and I chipped it to one foot so I never really struggled to make pars.”

Joost Luiten (68), who had a share of the lead after the first round, and Jason Scrivener (67) were two strokes behind.