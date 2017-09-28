Americans take another early lead in Presidents Cup (Sep 28, 2017)
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) The Americans have won the opening session of the Presidents Cup for the sixth straight time by taking the opening three matches and rallying for a halve in the final one.
Phil Mickelson missed an 8-foot par putt on the par-3 18th at Liberty National or the U.S. lead could be even greater. The Americans still managed to build a 3 1/2-1 1/2 lead Thursday after a tough, windy day of foursomes.
The lone bright spot for the International team was Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace, who improved to 5-0 as partners in the Presidents Cup. Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed were formidable, too, as were Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar.
The Americans have a 9-1-1 lead in these matches, their lone loss in 1998.
