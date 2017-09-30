Americans on cusp of early celebration at Presidents Cup

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) Phil Mickelson set the Presidents Cup record with his 25th victory and the Americans moved to the cusp of their most dominant performance ever.

Mickelson dropped in two wedges to short range for birdies as he and Kevin Kisner defeated Emiliano Grillo and Jhonattan Vegas in foursomes. The Americans won three matches and halved the other Saturday morning in foursomes, giving them an 11+ to 2+ lead.

For the second straight session, the International team failed to win a match. Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace, its best tandem, halved with Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed won again, as did Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar. The Americans have a chance to be the first team to clinch the cup before the Sunday singles.