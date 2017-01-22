Adam Hadwin shoots the second 59 of the PGA Tour season

PGA Tour players are torching courses to start the 2017 season. Justin Thomas became the seventh man to card a 59 in PGA Tour history a few weeks ago, en route to back-to-back wins at Kapalua and Waialae with a cumulative score of 49-under par.

The PGA Tour is back in the contiguous United States for the CareerBuilder Challenge in California this week, where 29-year-old Canadian Adam Hadwin vaulted into the lead with a spectacular 13-under par round of 59 at La Quinta Country Club.

Hadwin began his day with a par, but ripped off six consecutive birdies and made the turn at 7-under.

Hadwin remained bogey-free throughout, finishing with 13 birdies to join a very, very exclusive club.

It was very nearly the third 59 of the year already. Chez Reavie settled for a 61 last week in Hawaii.