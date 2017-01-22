Adam Hadwin shoots the second 59 of the PGA Tour season

Nick Schwartz

PGA Tour players are torching courses to start the 2017 season. Justin Thomas became the seventh man to card a 59 in PGA Tour history a few weeks ago, en route to back-to-back wins at Kapalua and Waialae with a cumulative score of 49-under par.

The PGA Tour is back in the contiguous United States for the CareerBuilder Challenge in California this week, where 29-year-old Canadian Adam Hadwin vaulted into the lead with a spectacular 13-under par round of 59 at La Quinta Country Club.

Hadwin began his day with a par, but ripped off six consecutive birdies and made the turn at 7-under.

Hadwin remained bogey-free throughout, finishing with 13 birdies to join a very, very exclusive club.

It was very nearly the third 59 of the year already. Chez Reavie settled for a 61 last week in Hawaii.