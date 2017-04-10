Winners and losers from a memorable week at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- My oh my, what a day at the 2017 Masters. It looked like a mild Masters but the hope and anticipation of that final round made for an incredible finish, all thanks to the last two men on the golf course. It had so much good that we might as well jump right into the winners and losers from the opening major of this season.
Rob SchumacherRob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
WINNERS
Rob SchumacherRob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Sergio Garcia
We've talked a lot about the new attitude and "new" Sergio over the last year or so, but it hasn't shown on the golf course like it did on Sunday. Sergio missed some short putts and hit a few loose irons in the middle of his round and everyone collectively thought, "here we go again," but the 37-year-old wouldn't give up.
For a guy that has said this golf course isn't for him in the past and that he isn't good enough to win a major championship, Garcia simply found a gear that we've never seen him find, playing his final six holes 4-under including that playoff birdie to claim the green jacket. We always thought Sergio would win on talent alone. This one was won on will and determination.
Rob SchumacherRob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Rose
Sure, he didn't win, but Rose threw everything he could at Garcia. He went blow-by-blow with him on the back nine after putting himself back in this tournament with that sensational 31 on Saturday's back nine.
Rose was the only player to break 70 over the weekend, and hit what looked like a great putt on the 72nd hole -- that just wouldn't break -- that would have given him the win.
Michael MadridMichael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Stewart Hagestad
You not only become the first mid-amateur to make the cut in the Masters but you also land low amateur over a guy that is turning pro as you're reading this article? That is a heckuva week for a guy that has a desk job come Monday morning.
USGA/Chris Keane
Charl Schwartzel
The 2011 Masters champion landed his first top-10 since that victory at Augusta National and did it in style yet again, with a back-nine 33 that included birdies on 15 and 18.
Michael MadridMichael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Kuchar
Seriously, how fun was that ride late on Sunday? Kuchar fired a 31 on the second nine, thanks to that incredible ace on the 16th, and marched all the way up the leaderboard to a T-4 finish.
Michael MadridMichael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
LOSERS
Reinhold MatayReinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Bubba Watson
The two-time Masters champion missed the cut and when asked about it said that writing articles is an easy job. Bubba backed away from the comments later saying it was a joke, but not many people were laughing and it was another example in a long list of moments that have former Watson fans shaking their heads and gravitating towards other golfers to root for.
USA TODAY SportsRob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Tyrrell Hatton
A sleeper pick by a lot of experts before the week, Hatton shot 80-78 in his first ever start at Augusta National, kicking his bag over at one point in frustration.
Michael MadridMichael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
The bababooey contingent
Really, guys? The one place that yelling these things isn't supposed to happen and you infiltrate the golf mecca and scream it during critical times on Sunday? If you're a golf fan that wants to do that, do us all a favor and go into your bathroom, yell it as loud as you can into the mirror and get it out of your system before you put on that badge and head to Augusta National.