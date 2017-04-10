Winners and losers from a memorable week at the Masters

Sergio Garcia

We've talked a lot about the new attitude and "new" Sergio over the last year or so, but it hasn't shown on the golf course like it did on Sunday. Sergio missed some short putts and hit a few loose irons in the middle of his round and everyone collectively thought, "here we go again," but the 37-year-old wouldn't give up.

For a guy that has said this golf course isn't for him in the past and that he isn't good enough to win a major championship, Garcia simply found a gear that we've never seen him find, playing his final six holes 4-under including that playoff birdie to claim the green jacket. We always thought Sergio would win on talent alone. This one was won on will and determination.