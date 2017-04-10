Now that Sergio has his green jacket, ranking the 9 golfers we most want to see win a major

Sergio Garcia won the first major of his career on Sunday when he beat Justin Rose in the first playoff hole at Augusta National. At 37 and with a slew of runner-up finishes over the course of his career, the golfing world was desperate for Sergio to finally get that major win.
Now that he's done it: Who is next? Here are the 9 golfers we most want to see finally win a major.
9
Branden Grace
Grace is just 28, so he has plenty of time to find that major win, but he's already established himself as one of the most consistent golfers on tour, and many pros think it's just a matter of time before he finds that win. With two top-10 finishes in majors so far in the South African's career, you get the feeling it's coming.
8
Brooks Koepka
Koepka is even younger than Grace at just 26, but the American is one of the most underrated golfers on tour and a win would be great in introducing him to the casual fans of the world. A member of the winning Ryder Cup team, Koepka is well-respected around tour, and in interviews with tour members about who is primed to break through for a major, several players mentioned Koepka.
He finished T11 at this year's Masters, and has a top-10 finish in the three other majors so far in his career. It's coming, and when it does, Koepka may become a lot more well known beyond diehard golf fans.
7
Ian Poulter
Ian Poulter is a villain to American fans of the Ryder Cup, but even the craziest USA fan would admit it would be pretty cool for the 41-year-old to finally find that first major victory.
6
Hunter Mahan
Mahan was once anointed as the Next Great American Golfer, but has struggled as of late finding his swing and balancing life as he and his wife start a new family. He's finished top 10 in every major at some point in his career, doing so as recently as 2014, so it's not like he's finished. If he could re-find that focus and make a late charge at a major, it would be one of the better stories in golf.
5
Luke Donald
Luke Donald has quietly gone about putting together an incredible career, but has never won a major. The 39-year-old Englishman has won PGA Player of the Year, European Tour Player of the Year, leading money winner (all in 2011), and has a top 10 finish in all four majors. If he got locked in over the course of a weekend (say at the Open Championship), it would be a spectacular win for the pro.
4
Steve Stricker
Stricker, at age 50, has his window closing, but he just finished T-16 this year at the Masters, finished T-4 at the Open Championship in 2016, and is still playing really, really good golf. Could the man who won PGA Tour Comeback Player of the Year a decade ago make another comeback and win a major? Why not?
3
Lee Westwood
With Garcia winning, Westwood now jumps to the top of the list of "guys who have made a boatload of money playing golf but never won a major," not exactly a list you want to be on. Westwood has finished in the top 3 in all four majors, and at age 43, he still has some good golf years ahead of him. I feel like he gets one before all is said and done.
2
Rickie Fowler
Fowler is now the best golfer alive to not have a major, and the clear pick for the guy to break through in the next year. He's just 28, he's playing the best golf of his life, and it's his time. Plus all those 13-year-old kids who love his flat brims and orange hats need to get excited about the game. Make it happen, Rickie.
1
Matt Kuchar
Matt Kuchar. Beloved by all. Fan favorite. So underrated he's ceased to be underrated. In a ranking of most well-liked guys on tour, Kuchar finished third, tied with Fowler. (Steve Stricker came in first, because of course.) Kuchar has been so consistently excellent that it's easy to overlook him, and at age 38, he's still got time. He will break through at some point, and when he does, it will be a celebration for everyone, pro and fan alike.