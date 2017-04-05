Masters predictions: Who will win the green jacket at Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. — We are a day away from the start of the 2017 Masters. One day! It comes and goes so fast that it’s important to remember every moment, every shot and most importantly, every single prediction. With that, let’s get it going.
Surprise contenders — Soren Kjeldsen and Alex Noren
To me, a surprise contender or champion at any major championship is someone that is 60-to-1 odds or higher. That rules out the likes of Thomas Pieters, Lee Westwood and Tyrrell Hatton. My two surprise picks; Kjeldsen and Noren. Those two could make some noise this year.
Most Masters cups taken home in one day by one patron — 22
I saw a guy with wobbly knees heading out the exits on Tuesday with 10 cups. I think someone can easily double that. It doesn’t matter if you drink them or dig them out of the trash, when you get home with those cups, they are yours for eternity!
Most eagles this week by one player — Dustin Johnson
He isn’t my pick to win (we will get to that in a bit), which is almost a silly thing at this point, but he is a guy that turns these par-5s into par-4s like Tiger Woods did back in the late '90s. Dustin had three eagles in one round back in 2015, and he is one of three players in the history of the Masters to eagle consecutive holes (the 13th and 14th in the '09 final round). Look for some crystal to go Dustin’s way a few times this week with the softer conditions at Augusta.
Over/under on pimento cheese sandwiches I consume this week — 17.5
I had two on Tuesday. It was a slow start, but being a finisher is the key to this end-game. I am hoping to have 4-5 today to get myself back on track. The comeback year of the pimento cheese sandwich continues!
Over/under on times Tiger’s 1997 win is referenced during the telecast — 9.5
I would say at least once a telecast and probably twice during Sunday’s final round we will be treated to highlights on the 20th anniversary of his first Augusta win. He might not be playing, but the lore of Tiger continues to live on in these pines.
Hole that will be the story of the week — 15th
Last year it was the 12th. The year before it was the 17th. I believe this year we will see some drama, both positive and negative, over the weekend on the 15th. When it’s wet and rainy like this, that area can get a bit soggier than other parts of Augusta National, and players that lay up will be forced to perfectly clip their wedges if they want to find the putting surface. As a past player told me of the 15th, "if it's 209 (yards), you can't hit it 208.5, or it's in the drink."
Over/under on weather delays — 0.5
Yep, I'm being optimistic! I think there might be a delay on Thursday for a bit, but there is a chance we could dodge all this nasty weather heading our way and actually get all the rounds in on the days we're supposed to. That is very much the opposite of a tradition unlike any other!
Longest drive by one of the two ceremonial starters — Gary Player
Rory McIlroy commented during his press conference that he helped Jack Nicklaus straighten out his driver, but I can’t put it past Gary to whip one out there and do his infamous leg kick. My money is on the Black Knight.
Least surprising missed cut — Danny Willett
The defending champion only has one top-10 this entire year, and struggled to get a lot going at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. The defending champion, whoever it may be, is almost always the story during Masters week, but considering how he has played this year, not many people are thinking Willett will make it past Friday afternoon.
Most potent Thursday/Friday full grouping — Group 25
All three of these players could win this week, in Angel Cabrera, Henrik Stenson and Hatton. A close second is Group 12, with Russell Knox, Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama, but I like Group 25 a bit more, especially with Cabrera coming in playing some solid golf in Houston.
And the winner is ...
I picked Phil MIckelson before the season started to win the Masters. That said, I also picked him to win here a year ago, and on Friday Phil made three double-bogeys to fire a 79 and miss the cut at his favorite event of the year. But I’m picking Phil for a few reasons. First, he has putted remarkably this season, 17th on Tour in strokes gained with the flat stick and first on the PGA Tour in putts per round.
Also, the bad weather expected this week could actually help Phil. His short game has been so sharp this year that he will actually have an advantage as more greens are missed by players without the knowledge and the confidence around this place.
I’m also picking Phil because, ya know, the idea of a 46-year-old winning at Augusta National just makes sense. I love that narrative. I’m rolling with it.