The non-golf fanatic’s complete guide to the 2017 Masters

Hey there, sports fan. It is the time of year when college basketball wraps up, football is barely a thought in your brain and Opening Day of baseball season can only get you so pumped. You, friend, have to turn to golf, a sport you otherwise ignore for most of the year. For golf fans, this is one of the four most important weeks of the year, and for sports fans, it’s a chance to check in on the game, grumbling about Tiger Woods and inquiring about Phil Mickelson.

This article isn’t for the serious golf fan. That group already knows everything inside of this. This is to help out the sports fan wanting a quick crash course on what has happened since the last time they checked in on the sport, at last year’s Ryder Cup.