The Masters: 10 things we should all root for this week at Augusta

A Bubba Watson 'Putt-aissance'

The Internet loves to rag on the two-time Masters champion, but I find golf a little more fun when Bubba is involved. The way he can play shots (remember that tee shot on the 13th back in 2014?!) makes viewing more exciting, and if nothing else, gives some fans a little bit of a villain factor to root for or against.

But Bubba isn’t competing this week, or any week, if he can’t find the putting stroke that allowed him to close out both those Masters wins. This year alone he’s 192nd on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting, and while Bubba has never been an excellent putter, his fear of the short miss has haunted him since his victory last year at Riviera. My hope is that Watson can make a couple of short ones early in the week, and then let his shotmaking around this golf course guide him to another solid week. For Bubba at Augusta, it is truly feast or famine, as he has failed to finish inside the top-19 in any other start outside his two victories.