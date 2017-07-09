WATCH: Steven Souza Jr., Corey Dickerson show off their outfield defense
Tampa Bay Rays outfielders Steven Souza Jr. and Corey Dickerson both make stellar plays Sunday afternoon against the Red Sox.
