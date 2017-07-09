All-Star Minute: Memorabilia abounds at Fan Fest

FOX Sports Florida's Jessica Blaylock is making her way around Miami Beach Convention Center to check out all the memorabilia available at Fan Fest.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Don Mattingly: At the end of the day, we came away with a win

Don Mattingly: At the end of the day, we came away with a win

1 hr ago

A.J. Ellis: No one here is folding up shop

A.J. Ellis: No one here is folding up shop

1 hr ago

WATCH: A.J. Ellis, Giancarlo Stanton blast clutch homers in 11th

WATCH: A.J. Ellis, Giancarlo Stanton blast clutch homers in 11th

2 hours ago

Andre Dawson recalls his favorite part of going to All-Star Games

Andre Dawson recalls his favorite part of going to All-Star Games

4 hours ago

Kevin Cash on victory: What a way to to go into the break

Kevin Cash on victory: What a way to to go into the break

5 hours ago

Steven Souza Jr.: It feels like we're all here for the same goal

Steven Souza Jr.: It feels like we're all here for the same goal

5 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

FOX Sports Go