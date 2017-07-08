Marlins try to keep bats hot in Game 2 against Giants
The Miami Marlins will try to keep up the hit parade in Game 2 against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Justin Bour on watching college teammate O'Grady make MLB debut
4 hours ago
Don Mattingly discusses Marlins' close win over Giants
4 hours ago
Chris O'Grady on MLB debut: This is too good to be true
5 hours ago
Former teammates Chris Archer, David Price face off to end first half
5 hours ago
WATCH: Dee Gordon makes great sprawling play to get the out
5 hours ago
All-Star Minute: Jessica Blaylock, Josephine wrap things up from Bayfront Park
8 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED