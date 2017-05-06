Marlins try to bounce back against Mets with restructured rotation

The Miami Marlins will have a restructured starting rotation when they try to rebound against the New York Mets on Saturday night.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Will it be a Rays win or a Citrus Series split?

Will it be a Rays win or a Citrus Series split?

1 day ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Stanton and Realmuto's successful 6th inning

HIGHLIGHTS: Stanton and Realmuto's successful 6th inning

2 days ago

Kevin Cash: 'It just kinda got away from us'

Kevin Cash: 'It just kinda got away from us'

2 days ago

Blake Snell says there is still a lot of work to be done

Blake Snell says there is still a lot of work to be done

2 days ago

Cliff Floyd's bowling tournament has former MLBers looking for strikes

Cliff Floyd's bowling tournament has former MLBers looking for strikes

2 days ago

Lefties Snell, Conley take center stage as Citrus Series shifts west

Lefties Snell, Conley take center stage as Citrus Series shifts west

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos