Brad Ziegler says he was overthrowing a bit Monday night
Miami Marlins reliever Brad Ziegler discusses his outing Monday night and says he was perhaps a bit too fine with his pitches and it led to poor outcomes.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Florida Midday Minute: Marlins back home, Rays in Toronto
3 days ago
Miami Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft preview
4 days ago
Marlins manager Don Mattingly frustrated with team's energy to end road trip
4 days ago
Rays get day off before beginning series north of border against Blue Jays
4 days ago
Ask the Marlins: Who should go No. 1 in a draft of current MLB players?
4 days ago
WATCH: How did Marlins' Marcell Ozuna make this catch?
4 days ago