Dolphins deal with coaching distraction amid offensive struggles
FOX Sports Florida's Kelly Saco talks about the compromising video that cost a Miami Dolphins coach his job, the fallout and why Jay Cutler's job is safe as the team's starting quarterback.
1 hr ago
