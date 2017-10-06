Panthers’ Vincent Trocheck expects Aleksander Barkov will climb to elite status in 2017-18
Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck has high praise for teammate Aleksander Barkov's incredible athletic ability.
- Aleksander Barkov
- Atlantic
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- NHL
- Vincent Trocheck
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Lightning players excited and ready for opening night
Just now
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck expects Aleksander Barkov will climb to elite status in 2017-18
Just now
Lightning's Jon Cooper on not meeting expectations last season and improving penalty kills
14 hours ago
Lightning's Jake Dotchin excited for start of season
14 hours ago
Plethora of connections makes FSU-Miami rivalry special
15 hours ago
Tampa Bay Lightning 2017-18 season preview
18 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED