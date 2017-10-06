Panthers’ Vincent Trocheck expects Aleksander Barkov will climb to elite status in 2017-18

Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck has high praise for teammate Aleksander Barkov's incredible athletic ability.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Lightning players excited and ready for opening night

Lightning players excited and ready for opening night

Just now

Panthers' Vincent Trocheck expects Aleksander Barkov will climb to elite status in 2017-18

Panthers' Vincent Trocheck expects Aleksander Barkov will climb to elite status in 2017-18

Just now

Lightning's Jon Cooper on not meeting expectations last season and improving penalty kills

Lightning's Jon Cooper on not meeting expectations last season and improving penalty kills

14 hours ago

Lightning's Jake Dotchin excited for start of season

Lightning's Jake Dotchin excited for start of season

14 hours ago

Plethora of connections makes FSU-Miami rivalry special

Plethora of connections makes FSU-Miami rivalry special

15 hours ago

Tampa Bay Lightning 2017-18 season preview

Tampa Bay Lightning 2017-18 season preview

18 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»