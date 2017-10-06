Lightning’s Jon Cooper on not meeting expectations last season and improving penalty kills
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper talks about not meeting expectations last season and improving penalty kills.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Lightning's Jake Dotchin excited for start of season
Just now
Lightning's Jon Cooper on not meeting expectations last season and improving penalty kills
Just now
Plethora of connections makes FSU-Miami rivalry special
1 hr ago
Tampa Bay Lightning 2017-18 season preview
3 hours ago
Roberto Luongo appreciates the structure of new coach Bob Boughner
5 hours ago
Victor Hedman looking for Lightning to have strong start to season
5 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED