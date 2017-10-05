Roberto Luongo appreciates the structure of new coach Bob Boughner

Goalie Roberto Luongo says he likes the structure new Florida Panthers coach Bob Boughner has brought to the team.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Roberto Luongo appreciates the structure of new coach Bob Boughner

Roberto Luongo appreciates the structure of new coach Bob Boughner

15 mins ago

Victor Hedman looking for Lightning to have strong start to season

Victor Hedman looking for Lightning to have strong start to season

15 mins ago

Tampa Bay Lightning 2017-18 season preview

Tampa Bay Lightning 2017-18 season preview

1 hr ago

South Florida High School Football Report: 3 key games for Week 7

South Florida High School Football Report: 3 key games for Week 7

4 hours ago

Anton Stralman on impact Dan Girardi, Chris Kunitz will make on Lightning

Anton Stralman on impact Dan Girardi, Chris Kunitz will make on Lightning

21 hours ago

Jon Cooper on Lightning roster, opening night, rule changes

Jon Cooper on Lightning roster, opening night, rule changes

21 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»