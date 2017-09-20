Giancarlo Stanton on 56th HR: That one had a motor on it
Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton holds court after hitting his 56th homer of the season in Wednesday's victory over the visiting Mets.
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Giancarlo Stanton
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- New York Mets
- NL
- NL East
