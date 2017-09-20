Don Mattingly on Urena: He’s capable of doing that against anybody
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly had high praise for right-hander Jose Urena after Wednesday's victory, saying the young pitcher is continuing to show what he is capable of.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Don Mattingly on Urena: He's capable of doing that against anybody
15 mins ago
Giancarlo Stanton on 56th HR: That one had a motor on it
15 mins ago
Jose Urena, A.J. Ellis chat after sweeping Mets
15 mins ago
WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton hits a 117 mph screamer for 56th home run
15 mins ago
South Florida High School Football Report: Games set to resume after Hurricane Irma
4 hours ago
Lefties Blake Snell, Jon Lester square off in Rays-Cubs finale
16 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED