Gators coach Jim McElwain on the progress of QB Feleipe Franks
Florida Gators coach Jim McElwain talks about the performance of quarterback Feleipe Franks against the Tennessee Volunteers.
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Feleipe Franks
- Florida Gators
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Gators
- SEC
- Tennessee Volunteers
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Panthers, Magic helping communities recover after Hurricane Irma
15 mins ago
Jim McElwain believes home crowd played part in Gators win
1 hr ago
Gators coach Jim McElwain on the progress of QB Feleipe Franks
1 hr ago
Rays welcome Joe Maddon, Cubs to The Trop
3 hours ago
Odrisamer Despaigne looking for 1st win in game 2 of Marlins vs. Mets
3 hours ago
WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton's 55th home run of the season
16 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED