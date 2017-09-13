Don Mattingly: We battled, but they got the big hit
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down Tuesday’s loss to the Phillies, saying he liked how the team fought the entire game but that Philadelphia ended up getting the big hit.
15 mins ago
