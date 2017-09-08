Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2017 season outlook

Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times talks Tampa Bay Buccaneers with FOX Sports Florida's Kelly Saco.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

WATCH: Jose Urena helps out own cause by ripping RBI single

WATCH: Jose Urena helps out own cause by ripping RBI single

15 hours ago

WATCH: Jesus Sucre cranks a big 2-run shot in Fenway

WATCH: Jesus Sucre cranks a big 2-run shot in Fenway

16 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2017 season outlook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2017 season outlook

1 day ago

Chris Archer will start Rays series opener at Red Sox

Chris Archer will start Rays series opener at Red Sox

1 day ago

WATCH: Ichiro's shallow pop up drops, drives in run

WATCH: Ichiro's shallow pop up drops, drives in run

1 day ago

Miami Dolphins 2017 season outlook

Miami Dolphins 2017 season outlook

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»