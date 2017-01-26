One of the often forgotten tools of fantasy baseball draft strategy is position eligibility. Fantasy baseball player position eligibility for the 2017 draft season can vary. In order for a player to qualify at a position, he must have played 20 games at that position during the 2016 season. MLB players are eligible to add fantasy position eligibility in-season by playing ten (10) games at said position.

Below is a quick-hit fantasy baseball draft cheat sheet with 2017 position eligibility for notable players.

Player Team Positions Wilson Contreras Cubs C/OF Daniel Murphy Nationals 1B/2B Wilmer Flores Mets 1B/3B Matt Carpenter Cardinals 1B/2B/3B Tyler Austin Yankees 1B/OF Travis Shaw Brewers 1B/3B Josh Bell Pirates 1B/OF Brad Miller Rays 1B/SS Brandon Moss FA 1B/OF Howie Kendrick Phillies 2B/OF Ben Zobrist Cubs 2B/OF Jean Segura Mariners 2B/SS Jedd Gyorko Cardinals 2B/SS/3B Jurickson Profar Rangers 2B/3B Jose Peraza Reds 2B/SS Javier Baez Cubs 2B/SS/3B Trea Turner Nationals 2B/OF Kelly Johnson FA 2B/3B Jose Reyes Mets 3B/SS Jhonny Peralta Cardinals 3B/SS Eduardo Nunez Giants 3B/SS Hernan Perez Brewers 3B/OF Jonathan Villar Brewers 3B/SS Miguel Sano Twins 3B/OF Manny Machado Orioles 3B/SS Kris Bryant Cubs 3B/OF Jose Ramirez Indians 3B/OF Chris Owings Diamondbacks SS/OF Victor Martinez Tigers DH-Only Kendrys Morales Blue Jays DH-Only

