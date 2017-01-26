2017 Fantasy Baseball Player Position Eligibility Cheat Sheet – FOX Sports

One of the often forgotten tools of fantasy baseball draft strategy is position eligibility. Fantasy baseball player position eligibility for the 2017 draft season can vary. In order for a player to qualify at a position, he must have played 20 games at that position during the 2016 season. MLB players are eligible to add fantasy position eligibility in-season by playing ten (10) games at said position.

Below is a quick-hit fantasy baseball draft cheat sheet with 2017 position eligibility for notable players.

Player Team Positions
Wilson Contreras Cubs C/OF
Daniel Murphy Nationals 1B/2B
Wilmer Flores Mets 1B/3B
Matt Carpenter Cardinals 1B/2B/3B
Tyler Austin Yankees 1B/OF
Travis Shaw Brewers 1B/3B
Josh Bell Pirates 1B/OF
Brad Miller Rays 1B/SS
Brandon Moss FA 1B/OF
Howie Kendrick Phillies 2B/OF
Ben Zobrist Cubs 2B/OF
Jean Segura Mariners 2B/SS
Jedd Gyorko Cardinals 2B/SS/3B
Jurickson Profar Rangers 2B/3B
Jose Peraza Reds 2B/SS
Javier Baez Cubs 2B/SS/3B
Trea Turner Nationals 2B/OF
Kelly Johnson FA 2B/3B
Jose Reyes Mets 3B/SS
Jhonny Peralta Cardinals 3B/SS
Eduardo Nunez Giants 3B/SS
Hernan Perez Brewers 3B/OF
Jonathan Villar Brewers 3B/SS
Miguel Sano Twins 3B/OF
Manny Machado Orioles 3B/SS
Kris Bryant Cubs 3B/OF
Jose Ramirez Indians 3B/OF
Chris Owings Diamondbacks SS/OF
Victor Martinez Tigers DH-Only
Kendrys Morales Blue Jays DH-Only

