2017 Fantasy Baseball Player Position Eligibility Cheat Sheet – FOX Sports
One of the often forgotten tools of fantasy baseball draft strategy is position eligibility. Fantasy baseball player position eligibility for the 2017 draft season can vary. In order for a player to qualify at a position, he must have played 20 games at that position during the 2016 season. MLB players are eligible to add fantasy position eligibility in-season by playing ten (10) games at said position.
Below is a quick-hit fantasy baseball draft cheat sheet with 2017 position eligibility for notable players.
|Player
|Team
|Positions
|Wilson Contreras
|Cubs
|C/OF
|Daniel Murphy
|Nationals
|1B/2B
|Wilmer Flores
|Mets
|1B/3B
|Matt Carpenter
|Cardinals
|1B/2B/3B
|Tyler Austin
|Yankees
|1B/OF
|Travis Shaw
|Brewers
|1B/3B
|Josh Bell
|Pirates
|1B/OF
|Brad Miller
|Rays
|1B/SS
|Brandon Moss
|FA
|1B/OF
|Howie Kendrick
|Phillies
|2B/OF
|Ben Zobrist
|Cubs
|2B/OF
|Jean Segura
|Mariners
|2B/SS
|Jedd Gyorko
|Cardinals
|2B/SS/3B
|Jurickson Profar
|Rangers
|2B/3B
|Jose Peraza
|Reds
|2B/SS
|Javier Baez
|Cubs
|2B/SS/3B
|Trea Turner
|Nationals
|2B/OF
|Kelly Johnson
|FA
|2B/3B
|Jose Reyes
|Mets
|3B/SS
|Jhonny Peralta
|Cardinals
|3B/SS
|Eduardo Nunez
|Giants
|3B/SS
|Hernan Perez
|Brewers
|3B/OF
|Jonathan Villar
|Brewers
|3B/SS
|Miguel Sano
|Twins
|3B/OF
|Manny Machado
|Orioles
|3B/SS
|Kris Bryant
|Cubs
|3B/OF
|Jose Ramirez
|Indians
|3B/OF
|Chris Owings
|Diamondbacks
|SS/OF
|Victor Martinez
|Tigers
|DH-Only
|Kendrys Morales
|Blue Jays
|DH-Only
