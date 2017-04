Trea Turner tweaks hamstring

Washington Nationals prospect and uber-popular fantasy baseball prospect, Trea Turner tweaked him hamstring and was forced out of the game Saturday night. The good news for the Nats and owners is that it doesn't appear to be serious and Turner may - at best - only miss a few days. With a combination of power and speed, Turner was drafted in the early second round of most fantasy baseball drafts this year.

On the waiver wire: Andrelton Simmons is a band-aid.