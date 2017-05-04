Position notes & suggestions

Starting pitcher: Scherzer will be highly owned. The D-backs are good, but they strike out a lot and hit better at home. He’s a solid option … Ian Kennedy ($8,500) is averaging 18.4 DK ppg, and faces a White Sox squad with a 30th-ranked .255 wOBA vs. RHP … Kennedy’s Royals rank last against lefties with a horrible .235 wOBA. Derek Holland ($7,700) faces them … Houston’s Joe Musgrove ($7,600) is a minus-165 favorite against a Rangers’ team that whiffs a lot … The lowest I’d go is Tampa’s Matt Andriese ($7,400) vs. a Marlins’ squad that hasn’t hit righties well (.305 wOBA).

Catcher: Blech … Sal Perez ($3,500) is here again for his matchup with Holland … Someone’s gonna homer off Kyle Gibson. Maybe Stephen Vogt ($3,300)? … Jason Castro ($2,800) comes at a good price against the shaky Jharel Cotton.

First base: Hanley Ramirez ($5,000) will face a pitcher TBD (at least as of 6 a.m. ET). The guy can’t be good, right? … Ryan Zimmerman ($4,700) faces the unimpressive Braden Shipley … Chris Davis ($4,200) has been horrible lately, but his matchup with Kyle Kendrick makes him a good HR threat … Albert Pujols ($4,100) vs. Miranda? Yep … Jefry Marte ($3,300) should fill his side of the Angels’ 1B platoon vs. Miranda … Justin Bour ($3,200) is all or nothing, and that’s OK for tournaments.

Second base: I prefer Robinson Cano ($4,600) to Daniel Murphy ($4,800) at the top end … Dustin Pedroia ($4,300) will lead off against Baltimore’s emergency starter … Colorado’s Kyle Freeland isn’t very good, but he keeps the ball on the ground, thereby suppressing home runs. Still, I like Yangervis Solarte ($3,500) in this matchup … Jed Lowrie ($2,900): Still boring, but cheap and batting high in the order against a bad pitcher in Kyle Gibson.

Third base: If the Red Sox stop throwing at Manny Machado ($5,100), he has a decent chance for a good game … With Anaheim SP Alex Meyer having blowup potential, Kyle Seager ($4,300) is in a good spot … Miguel Sano ($4,400) didn’t homer on Wednesday? He’s due! … Anthony Rendon ($4,000) has the juicy matchup with Shipley … San Diego’s Ryan Schimpf ($3,600) has homered in four of his last seven games … Escobar is mentioned above … Marwin Gonzalez ($3,000) has five homers in his last five games, and faces Griffin.

Shortstop: Trea Turner ($5,100) will cost you, but he’s a terrific play … So is Jean Segura ($4,600) vs. Meyer … Most of the other shortstops I like are rainout threats … If you want to save money, maybe Andrelton Simmons ($3,300) vs. Miranda.

Outfield: Trout > Harper at the top end … George Springer ($4,500) could feast on A.J. Griffin, who has allowed 1.66 homers per nine innings in his career … Khris Davis ($4,000) is a strong tournament consideration vs. the awful Gibson … Lorenzo Cain ($3,900) has a .354 career wOBA vs. LHP, and faces Holland … Seth Smith ($3,700) should lead off for the O’s vs. Kendrick … Josh Reddick is in a good spot vs. Griffin … Speedy Manuel Margot ($3,400) has 37 DK points over his last three games, and faces Freeland … Ben Gamel ($3,000) will be second in the Seattle order vs. Meyer. He doesn’t have much power, but looking for a hit and a steal seems reasonable here … If you don’t use Kennedy at SP, the red-hot Avisail Garcia ($3,200) is in play … Joyce is mentioned above.