Position notes & suggestions

Starting pitcher: With 35 strikeouts over his last three starts, Jacob deGrom ($10,400) is the best of the high-priced starters. Carlos Carrasco and Stroman have tough matchups, and Arrieta has been very shaky so far … Drew Pomeranz ($8,100) faces an Orioles’ squad that owns MLB’s worst K rate vs. LHP … Hector Santiago ($7,500) is a decent mid-range target vs. an A’s team that doesn't hit lefties well, and has whiffed in 23.6 percent of their plate appearances against them … The White Sox have been horrible vs. RHP, ranking at the bottom of MLB by a decent margin. That puts Nathan Karns ($6,800) in play … Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela ($6,200) is an interesting flier at San Diego. He’s been OK so far (2.81 ERA), and the Padres could help his K rate … Lastly, I’m not one for small sample sizes, but Nick Martinez’s fastball velocity is up by almost two mph over his first two starts of this season. Facing the Astros is no easy task, though.

Catcher: Do I mention Sal Perez ($3,700) here every day? Oh, well. Against Mike Pelfrey, I have to … Buster Posey is the cash-game no-brainer vs. Julio Urias … Russell Martin ($3,500) is a solid bet to go deep vs. Sabathia … Yasmani Grandal ($3,200) has better power than most backstops, and faces Jeff Samardzija, who has given up six homers in 31 1/3 innings … Jason Castro ($2,900) is the best sub-$3K option vs. Kendall Graveman.

First base: Paul Goldschmidt ($4,900) against a lefty? Sure, if you can afford it … Ryan Zimmerman ($4,700) can certainly be considered vs. Robbie Ray, but Goldschmidt is clearly the better option … When do you buy in on Edwin Encarnacion’s slow start? Maybe when he’s just $3,900 against a mediocre lefty like Matt Boyd … Ditto for Carlos Santana ($3,800), except that he hasn’t started as slowly … If Tampa has Weeks ($2,600) back in the cleanup spot vs. Adam Conley, he and his .370 career wOBA vs. LHP will be a solid tournament option … Mike Morse ($2,200) has been batting fourth or fifth for the Giants since his call-up last week, and he has always hit southpaws well (.349 career wOBA).

Second base: Daniel Murphy ($4,800) isn’t a bad platoon split guy, so he looks pretty good vs. Ray … According to our calculations, Cano has approximately a 98.9 percent chance to homer off Ricky Nolasco tonight … Ben Zobrist ($3,900) isn’t as much of a homer threat as other second basemen, but Jerad Eickhoff allows too many flyballs … If you want to dig deep, Jed Lowrie ($2,900) against Santiago isn’t bad. I’d probably pay up for Cano or Murphy here.

Third base: So many options here … Make sure Bryant plays with his calf issue … Miguel Sano ($4,200) tops this position with 11.3 DK ppg, and faces Graveman … Evan Longoria ($4,000) would look pretty good against Adam Conley if he gets back in the lineup … If you hate Nolasco as much as I do, then you’ll like slow-starting Kyle Seager ($3,900) … Anthony Rendon is only $3,800 vs. Ray? Huh? … Justin Turner ($3,800) is a really good hitter, and Samardzija has been getting whacked … Mike Moustakas ($3,700) has seen his price go up, but he’s leading off at home vs. Mike Pelfrey, for crying out loud … Martin Prado ($3,100) has always been a lefty killer, with a .367 career wOBA against them. He’s got a matchup with Blake Snell.

Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts ($4,400) has two hits in two straight games, and should lead off vs. Gausman … Jean Segura ($4,200) is another anti-Nolasco candidate … Corey Seager ($4,200) is solid vs. the homer-prone Samardzija … Chris Owings ($3,300) usually bats second vs. LHP … Atlanta is shaping up as a hitter’s park, and Asdrubal Cabrera ($3,300) faces Bartolo Colon.

Outfield: There’s a lot to like about the high-priced guys – Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Charlie Blackmon. I’d take Trout ($5,300) … Giancarlo Stanton ($4,300) is always tantalizing against a southpaw. Same for his cheaper teammate Marcell Ozuna ($3,400) … I like all D-backs better on the road, but A.J. Pollock is in a good spot vs. Gio Gonzalez … If you don’t believe in Hector Santiago due to his homer-happy history, consider Khris Davis ($4,100) at a reasonable price … Andrew Benintendi ($3,800) is one of many Red Sox to check out vs. Gausman … Josh Reddick ($3,700) hasn’t been hitting much, but he bats second and faces Martinez … If Jayson Werth ($3,600) bats second vs. Ray, jump on him … Michael Conforto ($3,500) remains a strong play despite his rising salary … Steven Souza ($3,500) could break out of his mini-slump vs. Conley … Kevin Pillar ($3,300) has been hitting well lately (10 DK ppg in last 10), and draws the very hittable CC Sabathia … Bruce is mentioned above … Jarrod Dyson is your cheap option at $2,900. Yes, we know he has no power.