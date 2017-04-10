Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice for April 10

John Halpin is on vacation in Turks and Cacaos where he is no doubt getting his hair braided. So, I’ll be pinch-writing an abridged DFS advice column the next two days.

Welcome to our daily look at daily fantasy baseball. We’ll use DraftKings salaries to give you some tips and advice on the day’s action. We’ll focus on Monday’s entire 10-game slate. Games start at 1:05 EST.

Remember to check lineups and weather as game times approach. We’ll publish this piece in the mornings, and a lot can happen during the day.