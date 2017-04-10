Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice for April 10

John Halpin is on vacation in Turks and Cacaos where he is no doubt getting his hair braided. So, I’ll be pinch-writing an abridged DFS advice column the next two days.
Welcome to our daily look at daily fantasy baseball. We’ll use DraftKings salaries to give you some tips and advice on the day’s action. We’llfocus on Monday’s entire 10-game slate. Games start at 1:05 EST.
Remember to check lineups and weather as game times approach. We’ll publish this piece in the mornings, and a lot can happen during the day.
Favorite Pitchers
Three starting pitchers carry salaries north of $10,000. So, while Chris Sale - after his solid debut - or Justin Verlander - who has dominated the Sox lineup for years - may be tempting, some DFS owners may be priced out.
I prefer the Mets Jacob deGrom at $9,300 against the Phillies and Mariners James Paxton at $8,400 hosting the Astros. deGrom only allowed two hits and one walk with no earned runs, while striking out six (23.7 FP) in his first start of the season against the Braves. Paxton dropped 21.7 DFS points against the Astros in his first start of the season.
Least Favorite Pitcher
Michael Pineda priced in at $8,600 - $200 more than Paxton - is not a wise investment. The Yankees starter failed to get out of the fourth inning last week (4 ER, 8 hits) against the Rays. Tampa Bay's lineup carries a .318 batting average against Pineda. Plus, the Rays offense has scored 20 runs over their past three games.
Stacks On Stacks
Aside from some bargains stacking the Rays against Pineda, all DFS owners should know the Padres at Rockies O/U is 11.5 runs. R.I.P toTyler Chatwood vs. Jarred Cosart.
DFS owners should also look to Chicago for a favorable stack against the Dodgers. The forecast suggests an 80 percent chance of rain / thunderstorms, but Weather.com notes the chance for rain dips to 30 percent by the first pitch at 8:05 ET.
Alex Wood toes the rubber for Los Angeles against the loaded Cubs lineup. The one-time Braves prospect has failed to string together success since joining the Dodgers. While he picked up the hold in two innings of relief work on April 5, Wood struggled in spring training. He allowed nine earned runs in 17 1/3 innings pitched. Opposing hitters carried a .290 batting average.
Best Bargains
Salvador Perez $3,300 against the A's. Perez has averaged 16 DFS points over his past four games. Plus, A's starter Jharel Cotton got banged around for five earned runs in his first start.
Eduardo Nunez $3,600 against the Diamondbacks. He scored 13 DFS points against Taijuan Walker last week when his price tag was $4,000. Solid SB threat (+5 DFS points) makes the price tag worth it.
Corey Dickerson $3,600 against Pineda. He has a solid track record against Pineda, which was supported last week with a leadoff homer. Plus, he's averaged 12 DFS points per game over his past five.
My Cash Lineup
DraftKings Cash
SP - Jacob deGrom SP - James Paxton C - Sal Perez 1B - Paul Goldschmidt 2B - Daniel Murphy SS - Corey Seager 3B - Ryan Zimmerman OF - Charlie Blackmon OF - Corey Dickerson OF - Steven Souza