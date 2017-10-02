Watch Larry Fitzgerald’s game-winning, last-minute TD in OT
Larry Fitzgerald caught a 19-yard TD from Carson Palmer in overtime to give the Arizona Cardinals a win over the San Francisco 49ers .
More College Football Videos
WATCH: Larry Fitzgerald's game-winning TD in OT
15 mins ago
Stanford's Bryce Love is really good at football; ran for 301 yards and 3 touchdowns
10 hours ago
Oregon lose players to injury but still win big over Cal
18 hours ago
No. 6 Washington too much for Oregon State
19 hours ago
Alabama routs Ole Miss, 66-3
19 hours ago
Oklahoma State beats Texas Tech 41-34 in shootout
19 hours ago
More College Football Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWUPCOMING
-
Today 10:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Feelings Mean Nothing
-
Today 10:00p ET Monster Jam - World Finals - Freestyle, Part 1
-
Today 11:00p ET UFC Unleashed - The Best of Fabricio Werdum
-
Today 11:00p ET Monster Jam - World Finals - Freestyle, Part 2
-
Tomorrow 12:00a ET NHRA Drag Racing - AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals REPLAY
-