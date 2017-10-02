Watch Larry Fitzgerald’s game-winning, last-minute TD in OT

Larry Fitzgerald caught a 19-yard TD from Carson Palmer in overtime to give the Arizona Cardinals a win over the San Francisco 49ers .

