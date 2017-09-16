Vince Young and Matt Leinart face off one more time to reminisce about the 2006 Rose Bowl

Matt Leinart and Vince Young sat down to talk about one of the greatest college football games ever, and also a game which featured both of them, the 2006 Rose Bowl between Texas and USC.

More College Football Videos

Vince Young and Matt Leinart face off one more time to reminisce about the 2006 Rose Bowl

Vince Young and Matt Leinart face off one more time to reminisce about the 2006 Rose Bowl

15 mins ago

Joel Klatt makes his Week 3 picks | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Joel Klatt makes his Week 3 picks | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 hours ago

Rocky Long loves the high expectations for his Aztecs

Rocky Long loves the high expectations for his Aztecs

19 hours ago

Rocky Long breaks down what to expect from Stanford on Saturday

Rocky Long breaks down what to expect from Stanford on Saturday

21 hours ago

USC Trojans vs Texas Longhorns | Preview | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

USC Trojans vs Texas Longhorns | Preview | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

22 hours ago

Film Breakdown: Rashaad Penny's 95-yard TD run and 99-yard KO return at ASU

Film Breakdown: Rashaad Penny's 95-yard TD run and 99-yard KO return at ASU

22 hours ago

More College Football Videos»