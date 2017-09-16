Vince Young and Matt Leinart face off one more time to reminisce about the 2006 Rose Bowl
Matt Leinart and Vince Young sat down to talk about one of the greatest college football games ever, and also a game which featured both of them, the 2006 Rose Bowl between Texas and USC.
More College Football Videos
Vince Young and Matt Leinart face off one more time to reminisce about the 2006 Rose Bowl
15 mins ago
Joel Klatt makes his Week 3 picks | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 hours ago
Rocky Long loves the high expectations for his Aztecs
19 hours ago
Rocky Long breaks down what to expect from Stanford on Saturday
21 hours ago
USC Trojans vs Texas Longhorns | Preview | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL
22 hours ago
Film Breakdown: Rashaad Penny's 95-yard TD run and 99-yard KO return at ASU
22 hours ago