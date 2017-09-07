Running of the Big Ten | College Football on FOX & FS1
Time Square turned into the gridiron last week as FOX Sports took over New York City. 100 Big Ten College Football players ran through the streets of New York to ring the opening bell of the NASDAQ and signal the start of the Big Ten on FOX and FS1. #EveryGameIsEverything
More College Football Videos
USC Long Snapper Jake Olson sits down with Jenny Taft to share his journey
15 mins ago
Matt Leinart sits down with USC's Sam Darnold to discuss the legacy and the future of Trojans football
15 mins ago
WATCH: Jessie Ertz goes 35-yards for Kansas State touchdown
15 mins ago
WATCH: Charlotte QB goes FLYING for touchdown
15 mins ago
Joel Klatt makes his picks in a loaded Week 2 of college football | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 hr ago
ACC Profile: Spotlight brighter, but Louisville's Lamar Jackson still the same Lamar
6 hours ago