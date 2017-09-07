Running of the Big Ten | College Football on FOX & FS1

Time Square turned into the gridiron last week as FOX Sports took over New York City. 100 Big Ten College Football players ran through the streets of New York to ring the opening bell of the NASDAQ and signal the start of the Big Ten on FOX and FS1. #EveryGameIsEverything

