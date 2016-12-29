Wisconsin Football: Zaire to Delay Decision Until Spring

Zaire Delays Decision of Graduate Transfer

Fans of Wisconsin Football, along with two other schools in North Carolina and Florida will have to wait a bit longer for some highly anticipated news. The one thing that all three of these schools have in common is that they are all in pursuit and contention of landing graduate transfer Malik Zaire.

However, fans will have to continue to wait as a report from scout.com’s Pete Sampson reports that the transfer quarterback will delay his decision to commit to a program until sometime in April, according to Zaire’s father Imani.

The decision comes from a multitude of factors, the biggest likely being the waiting of decision from UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky on whether or not he will take his talents to the next level. Zaire has been unlucky in his previous campaign as he lost the starting job at Notre Dame, and has no intentions on being a back up in his new role despite competition at all three schools.

Zaire is now graduated and fully released to transfer to any of the three schools and could enroll in spring ball, allowing Zaire to become comfortable with whatever offense he may be thrust into earlier rather than later. However a change of plans has altered the picture, as Zaire stated that he will stay in Arizona to train with Dennis Gile, a quarterback guru of sorts who runs ‘The Quarterback Academy’ in Arizona.

Zaire will look to sharpen his skills with Gile who has worked with a ton of high profile talent including stars like Tom Brady and Tyrod Taylor. Gile is known for working his notable collegiate talent as well as he has worked with Zaire in the past, as well as guys like Kyle Allen of Houston and Deandre Francois of Florida State.

Wisconsin Football appears to still be very much in the running as Chryst and Zaire have had a positive relationship since Zaire was a pursuit of Chryt’s during his time at Pitt. The highly anticipated decision would help each team immensely at the quarterback position, but the news will simply have to wait until Spring.

