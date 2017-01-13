What should Dawg Nation expect from: Jake Fromm

Jake Fromm has arrived on campus for the Georgia Bulldogs this past week. Fromm should bring a competitive spirit to the quarterback room. He will push everyone in that quarterback room to their limits in hopes of taking over the starting job, but he will also be there to help the other quarterbacks along the way.

Fromm had a prestigious high school career playing for the Houston County Bears. He racked up 12,745 yards and 116 touchdowns while only throwing 25 interceptions. He is 2nd place in the Georgia state record book for yards and touchdowns behind the now National Champion Deshaun Watson.

Fromm is a very polished passer, he does a great job of squaring his shoulders and stepping into his throws. In a lot of the film you can see that he has great touch on the ball. He is able to put the ball right where only his receiver has a chance to catch it.

The Houston County standout was the starter for the East team, in the US Army All American Game. Jake Fromm became the starter because of his ability to learn the playbook. He helped the other quarterbacks on the East team get a grasp on the playbook, and even corrected the coach a few times when going over plays. Fromm was 4-7, 89 yards, with a long of 76 yards in the All American Game. Fromm told his receiver to run a wheel route, because he knew it would beat the scheme the defense was playing on the 76 yard play.

Jake Fromm is going to push Jacob Eason hard this upcoming season. This will only benefit both quarterbacks, they will push each other to be the best quarterback they can be. Which will only help Georgia in the long run, because the best player is going to be the starter. I do not believe that Fromm will overtake Eason for the starting spot. But I think he will help Eason with his film study and ability to read a defense.

Georgia is in a great position for the future. In 2 years when Eason leaves for the NFL Draft, Jake Fromm will be there to step in place as a 3rd year Sophomore or a Junior depending on if he is redshirted. Fromm has all the tools to follow in the footsteps of Georgia great Aaron Murray.

I expect Fromm to come in and bring the attitude and leadership that Murray brought to his UGA teams. I don’t know if Eason will get Georgia to the National Championship game, but Fromm has the natural leadership and moxie to lead a championship team.

This article originally appeared on