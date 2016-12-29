Washington D-lineman says SEC ‘might be a little overrated’ ahead of Alabama matchup

ATLANTA — The Washington players know the Huskies are huge underdogs Saturday against defending national champion Alabama in the Peach Bowl.

They’ve also heard plenty this week about how great their opponent is, how fast and how physical. And that is certainly seems to be the case. It may be a down year for the rest of the SEC by the league’s own lofty standards, but the Tide has proven to be the preeminent powerhouse in the sport. Only one opponent all season has been able to keep a game within single digits, a 48-43 September game at Ole Miss. The one team (USC) that beat Washington this season — at home no less in Seattle — faced the Tide and was crushed 52-6 in the season opener.

Still, folks around college football know better than to underestimate Huskies coach Chris Petersen or one of his teams. They also know UDub has more than its share of elite athletes, especially in the secondary. That’s the position that tends to get most of the credit for Washington leading the nation in turnovers forced this season (33). The Huskies also are the nation’s No. 4 defense in fewest yards per play allowed (Alabama is No. 1.). What some may not be giving enough credit to is how big and powerful Washington is on its D-line, which not so coincidentally, also happens to be the most awe-inspiring aspect of this Tide team.

The Huskies start three 300-pounders up front. Defensive tackles Greg Gaines and Elijah Qualls each weigh in at 320. Sophomore defensive end Vita Vea is an imposing 6-foot-5, 335 pounds. Vea, a former high school running back, is the one who already has NFL scouts drooling. He vertical jumps 33 inches despite his massive body and is capable of some jaw-dropping on-field athleticism.

Washington DT 50 Vita Vea has freaky strength/quicks. 350 lb dude!! https://t.co/78OFTxWQ2p — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) December 22, 2016

“He’s like 340 and his top-end speed is incredible for a guy that size,” Gaines said. “He’s incredibly fast. He’s just a beast. I’ve seen him chasing guys down who are like 150 pounds lighter. He does it all the time. I’ve seen him drive an offensive lineman 10 yards back.”

Vea said Gaines and Qualls motivate him both in the weight room, and on the field and trying to match their intensity level has been a goal. Gaines admitted at Thursday’s media day, the Huskies relished the underdog role, and he certainly seemed to embrace it.

“I kinda like the fact that there’s no respect for us,” he told FOX Sports. “It definitely gives us a huge chip on our shoulder. I think it’s gonna be crucial to winning this game because we want it so bad.”

The notion that many people assume the Huskies will get mauled did not sit well.

“I think we can hold our own against the SEC. I think the SEC as a whole might be a little overrated.”

Asked where much of that vibe comes from, Gaines said, “It’s mostly on TV we see it. Everyone talks about the SEC like they’re the greatest conference ever to exist and that the SEC has no respect for the Pac-12. I like it though. It gives us a big chip on our shoulder and we wanna go prove ourselves.

“We try not to talk about it too much. We all know that we have to go prove ourselves. We’ve talked about that (amongst ourselves) that no one expects us to win this game. That gives us a huge advantage honestly in my mind. We’re here to prove ourselves.”