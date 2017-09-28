Villanova’s Rolle to miss remainder of season

(STATS) – Villanova senior safety Rob Rolle will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during last Saturday’s 19-10 overtime loss at Albany.

An MRI this week confirmed the injury.

The 2017 STATS FCS Preseason All-American, also named the CAA Football preseason defensive player of the year, is eligible for a medical redshirt and can return for a fifth year in 2018. He had been considered a prospect for next year’s NFL draft.

Last season, the 6-foot, 185-pound Rolle tied for the FCS high with seven interceptions, including one he returned for a 100-yard touchdown. He also scored on a fumble recovery and had 63 tackles.

This season, he totaled 14 tackles, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery in No. 14 Villanova’s 2-2 start.